



— CBS2 is continuing its series honoring victims of the coronavirus pandemic. Reporter Jessica Moore has more on two men known for their quiet compassion.

Bob Barci

Sixty-six-year-old Bob Barci was an old soul, who felt deeply about life and was guided by compassion.

Bob was raised by his adoptive parents in Elmont, but spent much of his life with his long-term partner, Mark, in Kips Bay. The beloved artist was a mainstay in the Manhattan poetry scene, where his emotionally charged works earned him the nickname “Mr. Untitled.”

Barci loved music, Broadway productions and attending live TV shows, like his favorites “Family Feud” and “The People’s Court.” Bob always said five-star restaurants paled in comparison to local diners, where he could often be seen grabbing a late night snack or cup of coffee.

Bob got sick at the end of March and was hospitalized by March 29. He died on April 17.

Frank Bowman

Fifty-three-year-old Frank Bowman was a joyful person who genuinely cared about others and his laughter echoed through the entire house.

He grew up in East New York with his mom and three sisters who say Frankie, as they called him, was their very best friend. Frank was a car aficionado, who could identify a specific model by seeing only the headlights.

He loved to draw, paint, collect watches and make jokes. Frank was dedicated to his job as a manager at CBA Industries, where his bosses would have to force him to take a day off and his co-workers called him their “resident therapist.”

Bowman never had kids of his own, but spoiled his nieces and nephews with regular treats and gifts. Frank valued family, loyalty and standing up for the underdog.

Frank got sick in mid-March and passed away at home on April 9.

Bowman and Barci were two men whose impact on their worlds will never be forgotten.

For more remembrances, click here.