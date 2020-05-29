



As New York state continues the process of re-opening, the state’s professional sports teams are beginning to return to their training facilities. The New York Knicks announced Friday that they have re-opened their MSG training center in accordance with local guidelines.

The full statement reads:

“The New York Knicks have re-opened the MSG Training Center today for voluntary player workouts. As the safety of our staff and players remains our priority, we will continue to follow guidelines established by the State of New York and the NBA.”

The move comes just a couple weeks after NBA commissioner Adam Silver sent a memo to teams allowing them to re-open in accordance with local guidelines. The Knicks, prior to Friday, were among the final handful of teams yet to announce the re-opening of their facilities. Now, there are just five teams who have not opened their facilities according to The New York Times’ Marc Stein.

The Knicks say they have opened up their practice facility … — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 29, 2020

The league is still working on its return to play format, though NBA insider Shams Charania reported Friday that a target date has now been set for the league’s return: July 31st.

https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1266445710196695040