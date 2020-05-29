By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
An isolated shower (or even a rumble of thunder north and west) is possible through this afternoon. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs around 80. Also worth mentioning, there is a high/moderate risk of rip currents at the beaches through the day and into this evening.
The bulk of the thunderstorm activity will hold off until mainly after 6-7 p.m. well N&W, and after 8-9 p.m. in the city. There’s even a slight risk for severe thunderstorms, but the focus will be north and west of the city. Damaging winds and hail are possible.
Any leftover showers will exit early tomorrow with morning clouds giving way to sunshine. It will be on the warm side with highs in the low 80s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and not as warm with highs only around 70.