Arrests Made In Lower Manhattan Amid Protest; Minnesota Police Officer Charged With Murder
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An NYPD internal investigation is recommending charges against officers involved in a social distancing arrest.

The arrest happened earlier this month on the Lower East Side and was caught on camera.

An officer was seen hitting a man and knocking him to the ground during the arrest.

Charges could be announced as early as next week.

Officer Francisco Garcia was placed on modified duty following the arrest.

