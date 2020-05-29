Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An NYPD internal investigation is recommending charges against officers involved in a social distancing arrest.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An NYPD internal investigation is recommending charges against officers involved in a social distancing arrest.
The arrest happened earlier this month on the Lower East Side and was caught on camera.
An officer was seen hitting a man and knocking him to the ground during the arrest.
Charges could be announced as early as next week.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How Make Your Own DIY Face Mask
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
- Tips For Parents To Help Kids Cope
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
Officer Francisco Garcia was placed on modified duty following the arrest.