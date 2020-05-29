Comments
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A whale is getting a lot of attention in New Jersey.
Marine rescue teams are keeping an eye on a 30-foot humpback whale that was spotted Friday morning in the Shrewsbury River in Monmouth County.
Police say the whale eventually turned and headed towards Sandy Hook.
That’s when they noticed it was tangled in a net, which could prevent it from feeding.
A special rescue team from Cape Cod has been called in to try to untangle the whale.
Police are asking boaters in the area to be careful.