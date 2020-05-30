Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday signed a bill giving death benefits to the families of essential government workers who died during the coronavirus pandemic.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday signed a bill giving death benefits to the families of essential government workers who died during the coronavirus pandemic.
“They gave their lives, because we asked them to show up for us and they did. Let’s learn from their example. Let’s understand what they did,” Cuomo said. “People literally gave their lives so others could live.”
Cuomo lauded their bravery and courage in responding to the pandemic.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How Make Your Own DIY Face Mask
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
- Tips For Parents To Help Kids Cope
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
“If we can beat this virus, we can beat anything,” the governor said. “They gave their lives out of love.”
Cuomo said signing the bill providing the benefits “the least we can do to say thank you, and we honor you, and we remember you.”