By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was a much quieter and cooler day across the region without the threat of severe weather. A few stray drops may move through this evening, but expect mainly clear skies overnight with cool & breezy conditions, temps bottoming out in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Tomorrow will be a very pleasant finish to the weekend with temps in the low 70s under sunny skies. If you’re heading to the shores, just be mindful of elevated rip current risks, and still chilly ocean temps.
The month of June will start Monday on a cool note, with temps barely reaching 70…but we’ll be back in the 80s by mid-week!