By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
What a beauty it was today! Bright skies and comfortable temps made for a stunner of a Sunday. Skies will remain mostly clear throughout the evening and overnight, and it’ll be downright chilly with lows in the 40s to around 50.
Tomorrow will start off the new week and the new month with bright skies, pleasant temps, and low humidity once again. Expect high temps in the low 70s in NYC. If you’re heading to the shore, just be aware of an elevated risk of rip currents for Long Island beaches.
Tuesday into Wednesday is when things change as we welcome a threat for showers…although the better risk appears to be Wednesday. Temps will surge into the 80s for the rest of the week and into the weekend, with dry weather returning by Thursday morning!