CAMDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police officers in Camden, New Jersey, are being praised for joining protesters this weekend.
Camden County Police Chief Joe Wysocki joined the front line of a peaceful march Saturday as a sign of solidarity.
The department tweeted he was standing together with the residents they serve to remember and honor George Floyd.
Chief Wysocki on the march today, standing together with the residents we serve to remember and honor George Floyd. #StrongerTogether #CamdenStrong pic.twitter.com/UJAjxXkxrx
— Camden County Police (@CamdenCountyPD) May 31, 2020
”Yesterday was another example of our ongoing engagement, and a very real dialogue, that we are having with residents throughout Camden that has made our agency part of the fabric of this city,” Wysocki said in an emailed statement to The Associated Press.
Since Camden’s police force disbanded and reformed in 2013 as a county agency, officers there have been hyper-focused on community policing.
