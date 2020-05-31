NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Massive demonstrations over the death of George Floyd were once again underway in Midtown on Sunday.
One group of protesters began marching from Bryant Park around 5 p.m.
Fired up protestors at Bryant Park gathering for a 4th day of demonstrations in New York City. “I am George Floyd, I am Trayvon, I am Mike brown” they’re chanting. pic.twitter.com/4ZzwiroD3f
— Christina Fan (@Christinafantv) May 31, 2020
Police were also quietly walking alongside the protesters as they marched down Sixth Avenue, serving as a buffer between the crowd and traffic.
Crowd is on the move. #GeorgeFloydProtests going down 6th Ave now. NYPD officers marching alongside them pic.twitter.com/tZwF0FdYLh
— Christina Fan (@Christinafantv) May 31, 2020
Near the middle of the march, the protesters from Bryant Park unexpectedly ran into a group of protesters who had started marching from Union Square.
Really emotional moment just now when the protestors from #Bryantpark unexpectedly bumped into another group of demonstrators from #UnionSquare. pic.twitter.com/n6WFUQt6MX
— Christina Fan (@Christinafantv) May 31, 2020
Cheers were heard as the groups converged, and protesters say it shows they’re not alone.
“That people from all over the place feel the same way. We’re all hurt, we’re all tired, and we’re all coming together. This is gonna happen for a change,” one protester said.
The crowd of hundreds then made its way to Times Square.
The protest has been peaceful.