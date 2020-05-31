George FloydDe Blasio Says He Saw ‘A Lot Of Restraint’ By NYPD Amid Protests, Pledges Review Of Entire Weekend
Bryant Park, Christina Fan, George Floyd, Midtown, New York, Times Square


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Massive demonstrations over the death of George Floyd were once again underway in Midtown on Sunday.

One group of protesters began marching from Bryant Park around 5 p.m.

Police were also quietly walking alongside the protesters as they marched down Sixth Avenue, serving as a buffer between the crowd and traffic.

Near the middle of the march, the protesters from Bryant Park unexpectedly ran into a group of protesters who had started marching from Union Square.

Cheers were heard as the groups converged, and protesters say it shows they’re not alone.

“That people from all over the place feel the same way. We’re all hurt, we’re all tired, and we’re all coming together. This is gonna happen for a change,” one protester said.

The crowd of hundreds then made its way to Times Square.

The protest has been peaceful.

