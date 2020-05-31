George FloydHundreds March Through Midtown For Protest, Demonstrations Turn More Tense In Brooklyn
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman and two children were found dead in a Queens apartment Sunday morning.

Officers were sent to an apartment on 111th Street in North Corona just before 11 a.m. for a report of three unconscious people.

When they arrived at the apartment, they found a 30-year-old woman, a 10-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. The victims’ identities have not yet been released.

