



– Clip, cut, color and clap.

People in Connecticut are applauding the reopening of salons and barber shops.

It’s the touch up Teresa Cunningham has waited months for.

“Just getting my roots done! They’re very overdue,” she said.

Shut for 74 days, Noëlle in Stamford is ready for the new era of social distance operations: Temperature checks at the door, frequent wipedowns of all surfaces, face masks and shields worn by stylists.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“The mask and the shield is definitely an adjustment. Harder to breath, less air flow,” said stylist Stephanie Montanez.

At Two Brothers on West Main in Stamford, Ramon Colonia couldn’t wait to take a sanitized seat inside a newly created curtained cubicle and have his barber Juan work his magic.

“Look at that! I’m waiting for it,” Colonia said. “I’m dying to get a haircut!”

People in this industry are just glad they were able to open their doors Monday without further delay, reported CBS2’s Tony Aiello. Governor Ned Lamont originally cleared them to open on May 20th, but then delayed it to June 1st to give them more time to review safety protocols.

At Salon 1026, customer Marla Malcolm brought champagne and flowers to show support for salon owner Maritza Alvarez.

“It has been a difficult few months, but just to be here today, open our doors, have everyone come in. We are just so grateful,” Alvarez said.

It’s an attitude of gratitude at Noëlle salon too, operating at 1/3 capacity, but giving 100% to clients.

“I feel so blessed that people were contacting our salon and saying ‘Hey, we miss you guys, can’t wait to return to normal.’ We miss our conversations, we miss our socializing,” said co-owner Jason DeCaprio.

If only the last three months could be erased, like unwanted gray.