



– Hospitalizations and intubations related to coronavirus in New York are continuing to decline.

“We’re doing better than we’ve ever done before,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Fewer than 1,000 people of 50,000 people tested yesterday came back positive.

“That’s the lowest number we have had since this began, and when we began we were only doing three or four thousand tests,” the governor said. “So the progress is just phenomenal.”

WATCH: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus Update

There were an additional 54 COVID-19 deaths.

“There will be a level at which that number can’t drop any lower, because of people who are gravely ill and contract the COVID virus, there’s going to be a bad outcome. But that number is dramatically different from what we were looking at for many, many weeks,” the governor said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Five upstate regions have moved into Phase Two reopening, and Western New York is expected to join that group tomorrow. The Capital Region is also on track to go to Phase Two Wednesday.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

“What we have done with this COVID virus is a really amazing accomplishment, if you take a step back. And it was all done by the people of this state,” Cuomo said. “Remember where we were. We had 800 people die in one day. We had the worst situation in the United States of America. At one point we had the worst situation on the globe.”