By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning everybody! It is a chilly start to the month of June with many folks waking up with temps in the 40s. All will enjoy the benefit of sunshine and mild temps this afternoon though, with temps reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Tomorrow will feature increasing clouds with a slight risk of showers in the afternoon, but it won’t be too muggy. Temps will be similar in the upper 60s and low 70s.
For the rest of the week, expect plenty of warmth with temps reaching the low and mid 80s! Wednesday appears to be the most unsettled day of the week with showers and thunderstorms possible. Things dry out Thursday morning and we’ll be dry and warm heading into the weekend!