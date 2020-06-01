George FloydProtests Escalate Overnight As Luxury Stores Looted In SoHo, Hundreds More Arrested
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Pride month begins Monday, but the festivities will look a little different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual celebration recognizes the influence of the LGBTQ community.

It started 51 years ago at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, where a group of patrons resisted a raid by police.

Cities around the world now hold celebrations throughout June.

This year, most events, including New York City’s annual Pride march, have been postponed or canceled.

