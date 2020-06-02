



— Another step has been taken on the road to reopening in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday summer day camps can reopen later this month.

But even with the green light, do parents feel comfortable sending their kids?

The Cohens of Chappaqua weren’t confident their kids’ day camp would be open this summer, so mom and dad set up camp in the yard — complete with a zip line for Mira and Levi.

“We just need our kids to just feel like kids,” Shaari Cohen told CBS2’s Jessica Layton.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

And now that the governor has said day camps can open, the Cohens have some big decisions to make.

“It’s weighing our kids mental health versus taking a risk and letting them really just have a fun summer after a really hard three months,” Shaari Cohen said.

Camp Kiwi, the camp the Cohen kids attend, called Cuomo’s announcement a great first step and promised if they do open it wouldn’t be until July and with strict rules like reduced group size, daily health screenings, and personal protection equipment (PPE) for campers and staff.

After all, it wasn’t even two weeks ago that Cuomo expressed serious reservations due to the severity of an inflammatory illness popping up in children exposed to COVID-19.

“As a parent, until I know how widespread this is I would not send my child to day camp,” the governor said on May 22.

Lauren Wexler runs the popular 92nd Street Y Camp, and said the governor’s green light does not change their decision.

“We are pivoting to a virtual option,” Wexler said. “We want to offer the safest program for our kids, where we could guarantee they’re healthy and safe.”

And still, camps like Crestwood on Long Island promised weeks ago it would be ready to open with small groups staying outdoors only.

It’s up to every family to decide their COVID-19 and day camp comfort level.

“There’s no right answer,” Shaari Cohen said.

There’s no doubt parents and camp directors will be anxious for guidance from the state Department of Health on how camps will operate this summer. No decision has been made yet for sleep-away camp.