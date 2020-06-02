Mayhem In ManhattanNew York City Spends Night Under Historic Curfew; Expected To Start Earlier Tuesday
We’re expecting partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies today with just a stray shower around the area. Temps will be up slightly from yesterday with highs in the mid 70s.

Some showers will swing through tonight with even some rumbles of thunder possible. Temps are only expected to fall into the low 60s.

Tomorrow will be one of our warmest days so far (mid 80s) and more humid with the potential for strong storms in the afternoon; the greatest risk seems to be just south and west of the city. The main concerns will be frequent lightning, damaging winds and hail.

Thursday’s looking like a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day with perhaps a late day shower. It will remain warm with highs in the mid 80s.

