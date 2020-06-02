NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.
The NYPD said officers shot and killed an armed man while responding to a call of shots fired in Crown Heights.
At least one other person was shot before officers arrived. A gun was recovered at the scene, police said.
“The male was armed with a gun. He had a gun in his hand. The officer gave orders for the male to drop the weapon for over a minute. That is on body cam and on witnesses Facebook accounts,” NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said.
Watch as @nypdchiefofdept provides details of tonight’s police involved shooting. After officers responded to a 9-1-1 call for a shot spotter activation in Brooklyn they encountered an armed suspect who had reportedly just shot another male. pic.twitter.com/kFfMCe4cNy
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 3, 2020
Authorities said the wounded civilian and an NYPD officer were transported to local hospitals. The officer’s condition is not serious.
Monahan said the shooting had nothing to do with Tuesday night’s George Floyd protests around the city.