Today will be one of our warmest days of the season so far with highs in the mid 80s. The bigger story, however, will be the storms that move through this afternoon… the risk for severe weather has been raised to “enhanced” for the city. This translates to a considerably good chance that we’ll see storms capable of producing frequent lightning, downpours, damaging winds and hail… even an isolated tornado is possible. The time frame for the storms will be mainly after 1pm until about 9/10 PM.
For the remainder of the night, expect partial clearing with temperatures staying on the mild side… lows in the upper 60s.
Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny with just a slight chance of a shower or even rumble of thunder. It will be warm once again with highs in the mid 80s.
Friday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of showers/t’storms. Temperatures will remain above normal with highs in the low 80s.