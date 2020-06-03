



— The New York City police commissioner said Wednesday criminals are using Molotov cocktails, bricks, and cement-filled water bottles to incite violence during the peaceful demonstrations over George Floyd’s death.

Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted a video showing two bins filled with bricks. He said there have been incidents in Brooklyn and Queens, and that bricks were stolen from a construction site in Manhattan.

“There is an orchestrated attack specifically on members of law enforcement across the country,” Commissioner Dermot Shea said during the mayor’s daily briefing. “We are seeing it, unfortunately, alive and well in New York City.”

This is what our cops are up against: Organized looters, strategically placing caches of bricks & rocks at locations throughout NYC. pic.twitter.com/HT317TjoqH — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) June 3, 2020

Social media users have been sharing photos and warnings about so-called “bait bricks” popping up in cities around the country.

“Pre-staged bricks are being placed and then transported to peaceful protests, which are peaceful protests, but then used by that criminal group within to sew fear,” Shea said.

He said there have been multiple incidents of Molotov cocktails thrown at police buildings and vehicles, as well as the cement-filled bottles.

“Those seemingly innocuous plastic bottles that you’ve seen thrown during protests — well it’s only a water bottle? What the media has not necessarily reported is that those water bottles are often filled with cement,” he said. “So we have vehicles that it would appear as if our doors were hit with a Louisville Slugger swung by Mark McGwire, leaving dents in the car doors by a simple water bottle filled with cement.”

The commissioner said the criminals are using vehicles — in one case a stolen U-Haul — to transport people and stolen property, and to scout locations.

“We’re seeing the same pattern in a number of cities — a mix of people in that city and outside. To some extent organized, to some extent trained or sharing protocols — negative, violent protocols — for how to create mayhem, how to create chaos, how to get it on video, how to attack police officers,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. “We’re seeing such a clear pattern, anyone who doesn’t see that isn’t looking very hard.”