While the tone of the demonstrations spurred by George Floyd‘s death has become more peaceful, the message remains the same: police brutality must stop now.

The crowd of thousands started in Washington Square Park around 3 p.m. and marched for several hours, making their way through Midtown.

Protest leaders gave speeches, and organized groups handed out water, masks, gloves and even sanitary kits for people in case they were arrested.

There was also a heavy police presence during the march.

The daytime demonstrations have been overwhelmingly peaceful this week.

Wednesday was the seventh day of protests in New York City against police brutality.

Some protesters say they have no intention of stopping until they see tangible change.

“I’m tired of police killing black people. I’m tired of it. And I have three sons, so I don’t want to sit here and think one of my sons is next. It’s time to change. We need to hold police accountable for everything they do,” Manhattan resident Tina Grant said.

The crowd made their way to Gracie Mansion, where they sat in the street in silent protest.

Protesters sitting outside Gracie Mansion. So silent you can hear the birds chirping. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/hUDvYfllrO — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) June 3, 2020

Tuesday was the first night of the city’s 8 p.m. curfew. It was significantly calmer than the two previous nights with 200-300 arrests compared to 700 arrests Monday night.

That curfew is in effect every night for the rest of this week. The subways are running, but some entrances Tuesday night were locked, which caused confusion for protesters trying to follow the rules.

Essential workers are allowed to be out but should carry ID and credentials.