NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Health care heroes took a knee in solidarity with protesters Tuesday in Union Square.

Doctors and nurses from Mount Sinai Hospital held hands and chanted against police brutality in the middle of 14th Street.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman later heard from one nurse who said she wants to see the NYPD form stronger bonds in the communities they serve.

“They have to give the kids a reason to look up to them, because right now they’re just afraid,” said Donna Joyner.

Union Square has been a main staging area for protesters downtown.

