TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is now set to become the first state in the nation to incorporate climate change education in public schools.

First Lady Tammy Murphy says the state board of education adopted her initiative to teach about global warming in grades K-12.

Both the governor and first lady say the new standards will eventually create new green jobs and help the next generation to run the state on 100% clean energy by 2050.

