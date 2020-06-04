By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We’re only a few days into June but it felt more like late July today! Expect another muggy and warm evening with some showers and thunderstorms developing, and continuing overnight. We’re not expecting quite as robust storms as we had yesterday, but some storms could create downpours and gusty winds.
Tomorrow will be another steamy day with highs in the mid 80s and elevated humidity once again. Some showers and thunderstorms are likely by mid-afternoon, but activity will really ramp up after sunset. Some storms could be on the stronger side, so stay tuned for the latest.
Saturday will be warm and sticky once again in the mid 80s with a few lingering showers and rumbles, but things improve by Sunday with nothin’ but sun, much lower humidity, and cooler temps in the upper 70s!