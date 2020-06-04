Comments
Today will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid and upper 80s… potentially our warmest day yet.
Sct’d showers and t’storms will swing through tonight, mainly after 8/9 PM. A severe t’storm can’t be ruled out, but the odds are pretty low and the focus seems to be south and west of the city.
Tomorrow will feature another round of showers and t’storms, though primarily in the afternoon and evening. It will be warm and more humid with highs in the low 80s.
Expect partly sunny skies and a 20-30% chance of showers/t’storms in your Saturday. Temperatures will remain on the warm side with highs in the low 80s.