NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a police-involved shooting in the East Village early Thursday morning.
The NYPD said two officers out of the 9th Precinct entered the Healthy Green Gourmet store located at 48 3rd Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. and were followed by a man holding a knife.
MORE: NYPD: 1 Officer Stabbed In Neck, 2 Others Shot In Brooklyn; All Expected To Survive
Once inside, the man menaced the officers with the knife, police said. One officer attempted to use a Taser on the suspect, but it was ineffective. The suspect then got into a confrontation with a store employee, before shoving one of the officers on his way as he ran out the door, police said.
The incident continued outside, police said, adding the suspect kept motioning towards his waistband and refusing the officers’ repeated demands to stop his aggressive advances. An officer and a responding officer discharged their firearms and the suspect was struck in the arm and torso.
The suspect, later said to be 55 years old, was taken to area hospital in stable condition. Four officers were taken to another hospital and are in stable condition.
The incident came just hours after another police-involved shooting left three officers wounded in Flatbush, Brooklyn. That suspect is in critical condition.