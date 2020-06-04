



— Thousands of people gathered in Foley Square on Thursday for the eighth straight day of protests over George Floyd ‘s death and police brutality.

It was a hot and sunny afternoon, but the mood was one of unity, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports.

Demonstrators stepped off the Brooklyn Bridge to Lower Manhattan just before 3 p.m. A sea of people took over Centre Street and filled Foley Square.

The dayside protests over the past few days have been overwhelmingly peaceful.

NYPD officers were stationed all around the Manhattan side of the Brooklyn Bridge for hours, setting up barricades.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, a couple hundred protesters waited at the Manhattan side so they could greet the group marching over.

Protesters waiting near Foley Square to greet the large group of protesters expected to march over from Brooklyn @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/12qS40yll1 — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) June 4, 2020

They eventually broke through the police barricade and headed to Brooklyn to walk as one.

“Not only are there protesters coming from Brooklyn onto the bridge, but they also have Terrence Floyd with them, George Floyd’s brother. We want him to see that there are people waiting here for them, being there for them and the community is going to stand with them and we want to march together to get all the way to Foley,” protester Joseph Martinez said.

“We’re dedicated to peaceful protest for legislative change. We’re not the rioters. We are not the looters. We are the peaceful protesters that our only goal is not to show our anger and conform to the stereotypes they want us to be, but to show them we are not animals, we are human. All we want is change and our people to stop dying,” said Livia Rose Johnson with Warriors in the Garden.

More protests are planned for later Thursday, and demonstrators say they plan to continue every day until there is tangible change.

Earlier in the day Thursday, there was a memorial service at Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn.

Earlier in the day Thursday, there was a memorial service at Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn.