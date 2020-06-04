



— Standing before thousands in his home borough of Brooklyn , Terrence Floyd, George Floyd ‘s brother, thanked New Yorkers on Thursday.

For the eighth day, protesters marched throughout New York City, leading up to the memorial service at Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn.

Watch: Memorial Service Held For George Floyd In Brooklyn —

George Floyd was called a Godly man and a gentle giant. He became a hashtag and his death reignited a movement.

But you can’t forget behind all of this is a grieving family.

Thousands filled Cadman Plaza as far as the eye could see to honor the life of George Floyd, a man they never knew, but whose desperation and ignored pleas for help resonated so deeply.

“We came today as health care workers because we see time and time again how systemic racism that permeates throughout every single facet of our society is a threat to public health,” said one protester.

A nation has united in anger. Among the many demands — challenging law enforcement’s use of force.

Crowds are taking a knee, chanting and clapping at Cadman Plaza as they wait for the #GeorgeFloyd memorial to begin. George Floyd’s brother is here. Mayor DeBlasio is among the speakers. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/9iwkI9RNyM — Aundrea Cline-Thomas (@AClineThomas) June 4, 2020

“We must always, always comfort the afflicted, but in order to get justice, we must afflict the comforter,” public advocate Jumaane Williams said.

As for Terrence Floyd, he’s first a grieving brother.

“My brother is gone but the Floyd name still lives on,” he said.

A brother thrust into a movement.

“I’m proud of the protest but I’m not proud of the destruction,” he said.

But what the crowd was encouraged to tear down was systemic racism and to challenge authorities who are believed to maintain the status quo.

They booed and even turned their backs on Mayor Bill de Blasio, who left after giving drowned-out remarks, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Crowds are drowning out Mayor DeBlasio’s speech with boos, calls to eliminate the curfew, demands to apologize and defund the #NYPD. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/HktWMDZNxr — Aundrea Cline-Thomas (@AClineThomas) June 4, 2020

“An entire generation of warriors are praying with their feet,” Attorney General Letitia James said.

So for another day they marched, across the Brooklyn Bridge to Manhattan, vowing not to rest until there’s change.

In addition to booing the mayor, the crowd was also calling for him to eliminate the curfew.

There were demands for an apology with how protesters have been treated by police and some called for defunding the NYPD.