



“You will see change in this city. You will see change in the NYPD. We simply have not gone far enough. The status quo is still broken, it must change,” the mayor said. “This will be the work for the next year and a half of this administration: To make more change, to make it urgently, to make it powerfully, to make it clear. And that work will proceed immediately. And you will see those results and you will judge for yourself, as all New Yorkers do.”

De Blasio said that while words matter, actions matter more.

De Blasio said there are adjustments that continue to need to be made to NYPD response to peaceful protests, but praised the “overall restraint levels.”

“We need that respect. Respect that restraint,” the mayor said.

The mayor said there were some attempts at violence by people who are mingled in with the demonstrators.

De Blasio said “the curfew’s only going on a few more nights,” after pointing out it was hastily assembled in response to looting that had broken out earlier. The mayor said that essential workers doing their job are exempt from the curfew.

The mayor there have been occasional instances of police behavior that needs to be reviewed.

“Each night we see – certainly several – situations that raise real questions. Individual instances where our officers have taken action that raises a valid concern. In each and every case, there must be a full investigation, and where discipline is warranted, it needs to be speedy,” the mayor said. “The vast, vast majority of officers do their job, do it right. But when someone does something wrong, as in all of our society, there must be consequences. Commissioner Shea made it clear yesterday, disciplinary action is about to be announced, some will include suspensions of officers. There’s a lot going on.”