



Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday’s launch of Phase One reopening will help people get back their livelihoods back, but will come with challenges.

He said keeping the momentum going on reopening is all about the city’s testing and tracing program. He said the city aims to be able to test at least 50,000 people per day.

“I want every New Yorker to get tested,” de Blasio said. “Go. Take advantage of it. It will help us to move forward.”

The mayor especially urged the many thousands who have attended protests over George Floyd‘s death to get tested.

“If you have been at one of these protests, I want to strongly urge you to get tested. It has been a real concern that people have gathered in close proximity,” de Blasio said. “I want to keep reminding people: It is dangerous to be close together, and people must keep social distance. We’ve got to get back to that clear understanding.”

The mayor said there will mobile testing in two neighborhoods next week: Soundview, the Bronx, and Kew Gardens, Queens.

“We need to remind people it is always free, it’s easy, it’s fast and it’s coming to you,” he said.

The city will eventually ramp up to 10 mobile testing trucks.

To get a free test, CLICK HERE or call 311.

The mayor said there was a daily jump from 48 to 84 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

“That’s a meaningful movement in one day. We’re going to keep a close eye on that,” the mayor said. He said there was no evidence linking that admissions spike to the recent protests, saying it takes longer for the virus to incubate.

The number of people in ICUs is 344. Percentage of people who tested positive for COVID-19 citywide is 4%.