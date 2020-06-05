Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
As expected today was way more humid, feeling rather uncomfortable for most folks, much more like the peak of summer than early June! Some showers and storms are also likely throughout the evening, and some could be locally heavy… Watch out for flooding on roadways!
Tomorrow will be another very warm and humid day with highs in the mid 80s, but with a bit more in the way of sunshine. Some showers and storms are possible in the afternoon as a cold front nears, and then things will start to improve big time.
Sunday is shaping up to be an absolute stunner with bright skies, pleasant temps in the upper 70s, and almost no humidity.
Have a great night!