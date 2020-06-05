Today will be humid with highs around 80. Iso’d showers and t’storms will develop this afternoon (mainly after 2/3 PM), but more impressive showers/t’storms are expected to develop after 7/8 PM. The concern will be heavy, training rain (rain running over the same areas), which may lead to localized flash flooding. Regarding severe weather, the risk is pretty low today into tonight, but an isolated severe t’storm can’t be ruled out… best chance would be S&W of the city.
The shower/t’storm activity will diminish into the overnight hours. Expect temps to only dip to around 70… rather mild.
A cold front will swing through tomorrow and touch off isolated showers/t’storms. Outside of that, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the mid and upper 70s.