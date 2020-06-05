NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City reached a significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19 this week.
There were no confirmed deaths from the coronavirus Wednesday.
That’s the first time the city has reported zero deaths from the virus since March 10. The worst day came on April 7, when 590 people died.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday only 3% of people tested positive for COVID-19.
The initial goal is to keep hospitalizations below 200, ICU patients under 375 and the percentage below 15.
The latest indicators put the city on pace to start Phase 1 of reopening on Monday.
Phase 1 includes non-essential retail with curbside or in-store pickup only, construction, manufacturing, wholesale trade, plus agriculture, forestry, hunting and fishing.
The mayor previously said he expects somewhere between 200,000 and 400,000 employees to return to work.
Businesses must follow strict guidelines:
- Social distancing — Require workers to stay 6 feet apart, reduce capacity to less than 50%, allow only 1 person in confined spaces like elevators and cash registers, and limit in-person meetings
- Personal protective equipment — Provide employees with face coverings and other equipment free of charge, and require face coverings where employees cannot social distancing
- Hygiene — Ensure frequent sanitizing of surfaces
- Health screenings — Take workers’ temperatures or have them fill out questionnaires
- Communication — Outline distance markers and post reminders of rules
Click here for a closer look at the state’s reopening guidelines.