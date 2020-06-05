



— The NYPD officer seen in a viral video shoving a woman to the ground during protests over the death of George Floyd has been suspended without pay.

Video shows the officer push Dounya Zayer during a protest near Barclays Center on May 29.

Zayer said he knocked her phone out of her hand and when she put her arms up to protect herself, he allegedly cursed at her, called her a derogatory term and shoved her. She says she had a seizure and a concussion after the incident.

She also said a commanding officer saw what happened and didn’t intervene.

In a statement put out Friday night, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea says the supervisor who was on the scene will be transferred.

The officer’s case and the supervisor’s case have both been referred to the department advocate for disciplinary action.

Another NYPD officer was also suspended without pay for an incident that happened on May 30.

Video shows the officer pulling down an individual’s face mask and spraying pepper spray at him. This case has also been referred to the department advocate for disciplinary action.

The police commissioner says the two incidents “are disturbing and run counter to the principles of NYPD training.”

Shea says there are other incidents currently under investigation and the department will be transparent as the process continues.