



The NYPD released new videos Thursday of suspects they’re searching for in two recent attacks on police officers.

The first video is from an incident Sunday night – when large crowds of looters ransacked Lower Manhattan.

Police said a lieutenant and officer were trying to take people into custody who resisted arrest. During the struggle, one suspect allegedly hit the lieutenant in the back of the head with a stick, while another threw a brick that hit the officer in the head.

This happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. near the Strand bookstore on Broadway.

The lieutenant was taken to the hospital to be treated for a concussion. The officer had a helmet on and did not suffer any serious injuries.

Another officer was seen on video pointing a gun toward the chaotic crowd.

Mayor Bill de Blasio swiftly condemned what he saw, calling for that officer to be stripped of his badge and gun. The Police Benevolent Association criticized the mayor for rushing to judgment without seeing the attack on officers that led up to the video.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT on two POLICE OFFICERS: Do you know them? An officer was struck with a fire extinguisher on the back of his head & a 2nd officer was hit with a radio in front of 1284 Broadway in Manhattan, on 6/1 at 9:38 PM. Any info call or DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/WeER65Vhfw — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 5, 2020

In another incident the following night, police said two officers were trying to take a person into custody who resisted arrest. During that struggle, one suspect allegedly hit an officer in the back of the head with fire extinguisher, and another hit the other officer with a department radio.

The first officer was treated on the scene, but the second had to be taken to the hospital with a cut and concussion.

Police ask if you have information about either incident, please call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.