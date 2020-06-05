



— Friday was the ninth consecutive day of protests against police brutality in New York City.

Thousands of people started marching on Manhattan‘s East Side around 4:30 p.m.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports there weren’t many people outside who weren’t either part of the group, walking to a march or waving and clapping in support from their windows.

Today’s Washington Square Park protest starting now @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/QIZB1lAxVg — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) June 5, 2020

The group started gathering in Washington Square Park around 4 p.m. People circled around a trumpeter, quietly listening to music.

They also sang “Happy Birthday” for Breonna Taylor, who is being honored in particular at many of Friday’s demonstrations because it would have been her 27th birthday.

In March, Taylor was shot and killed in her Kentucky home by Louisville Police, who were searching for someone else.

On the ninth day of demonstrations in the city, the crowds continue to grow, more people joining in support of the movement with each day.

“I could cry right now, ’cause it’s so sad. But I’m so happy so many people came together for black lives. It’s amazing honestly,” one protester said.

Thousands of protesters take a knee along 5th Ave @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/Qir9ORsoYn — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) June 5, 2020

Almost every protester CBS2 has interviewed throughout the week has made a point to say the protesters marching are not the looters and are not the people inciting violence.

Their message is of peace and unity and these daytime demonstrations have been just that.

Protesters also took to the streets in Brooklyn.

One rally started with a vigil at the Brooklyn Library at 2 p.m.

There was another large protest that crossed through Grand Army, and there were chants for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Taylor.

The group also took a knee with a nine-minute moment of silence in honor of Floyd.

Some demonstrators told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge they’ve been coming out all week. For others, it was the first day.

“I’m not, I’m definitely not getting exhausted. I’m gonna keep on going, keep on protesting. It’s not exhausting. I’m just happy to be here,” one protester said.

“People keep saying, like, well, what changes can be made? And if you look on Twitter and you look at all these organizations, they say here are the ways we can defund the police, here are the ways we can have deescalation tactics. People aren’t just screaming, like, ‘Change this’ and not giving solutions. People are giving solutions,” another protester said.

At the beginning of Friday’s rally, one organizer got on the microphone and said they would be shutting down their particular group at 6:30 p.m. so everyone could get home by 8 p.m.

They said being that it’s Friday night, if anyone gets arrested for being out past curfew, they’d be spending the weekend in jail and wouldn’t be processed until Monday.

