



– On The Dig , CBS2’s Elle McLogan unearths gems in local food and culture. One past episode highlighted Jibarito Shack, a Bronx-based pop-up serving Latin sandwiches.

In this video update, Elle checks in with chef-owner Angel Medina to learn how the business is adapting amid the coronavirus outbreak. He’s taken his food stall online, sharing new delivery menus via Instagram.

Dishes range from the top-selling macaroni and cheese to “DIY jibarito packs”—kits that include all the ingredients needed to make the business’s namesake sandwich, a variety of fillings enclosed in two fried plantains instead of bread.

“We’ll post something online, and we just see what we get,” he said. “We deliver throughout the city. I have my friend, who is not working. I hired him as a delivery person.”

Angel and his sister Carol are Jibarito Shack’s only permanent employees.

“We’re a micro business,” Angel said. “We’re smaller than a small business.”

He appreciates the loyalty and support his community has shown, even when they can’t order his food.

“We know it’s tough,” he said. “There’s a lot of people that aren’t working right now.”

He hopes that those who can afford it support small operations like his.

“Support your local business. It doesn’t have to be me,” he said.

Born and raised in The Bronx by a single mother, Angel knows what it means to pivot and persevere in the face of hardship.

“It’s in my DNA. It’s in my blood,” he said.

