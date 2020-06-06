Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Many are calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio to put an end to the city’s 8 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew.
The mayor imposed the curfew in response to looting and violence that followed protests over the death of George Floyd.
Since then, peaceful protests have continued late into the night.
That’s prompted calls to drop the curfew, as other cities have, to avoid clashes with police.
Friday, de Blasio explained why he doesn’t want to lift the curfew.
“Anyone who would say ‘Is it more harm than good?’ I would say no. We’ve had three really good nights after two really bad nights,” the mayor said.
As for arrests in New York City this week:
- Monday – 700
- Tuesday – 200 (first night of curfew)
- Wednesday – 180
- Thursday – 270
- Friday – 40