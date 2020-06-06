ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that New York is now able to move forward with some aspects of reopening faster than expected.
The governor said there were only 35 deaths due to coronavirus-related complications yesterday, an all-time low. Hospitalizations are also at one of the lowest rates since the pandemic began.
“This is really, really good news. Compared to where we were, this is a big sigh of relief,” the governor said. “Our metrics today are all today very good. We’re going to open the valve more than we originally anticipated because the metrics are so good.”
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How Make Your Own DIY Face Mask
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
- Tips For Parents To Help Kids Cope
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
The governor said as a result, temples, mosques and churches will be able to open up to 25% occupancy of that building for regions in Phase Two.
WATCH: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Daily Coronavirus Briefing
Cuomo said one of the challenges of combating the coronavirus is the constantly changing information. He said it’s now believed the virus can linger in the air for up to three hours.
“That is a frightening fact,” Cuomo said.
The governor said the state will prosecute price gouging for PPE.
Cuomo said that as New York City reopens Monday for Phase One, the state is allowing commercial buildings to take the temperature of anyone entering.
“‘I don’t want anyone to take my temperature?’ That’s going to be a problem,” Cuomo said. “We’re giving commercial buildings the right to take the temperature of everyone who walks into a building. It’s not just your health, it’s the people you could infect.”