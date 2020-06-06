Comments
ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – It’s a victory for parents of children with special needs in New York.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order Friday allowing in-person special education classes to resume this summer.
Schools must follow all coronavirus guidelines.
Web Extra: Read The Executive Order (.pdf)
Other education programs are not expected to open until their regions meet the criteria for Phase Four of the reopening plan.
