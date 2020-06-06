Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It sure was a sizzlin’ Saturday across the area with most locales surging way into the 80s, along with pretty high humidity. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will taper off and skies will clear overnight, with much more comfy air on the way.
Tomorrow will be a splendid finish to the weekend with bright skies, dry conditions, and seasonably mild temps in the upper 70s. Best of all, no humidity! Expect a practical repeat on Monday with beautiful conditions.
Things warm up into the low 80s for midweek with slightly more humidity, but it looks like we stay dry until Thursday when a chance for thunderstorms returns. Have a great night!