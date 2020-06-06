Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn man is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly attacked three NYPD officers late Wednesday night.
Police announced the charges against 20-year-old Dzenan Camovic on Saturday.
Camovic allegedly walked up to two officers who were in the Flatbush neighborhood to prevent looting, stabbed one officer in the neck and stole a gun from the officers.
Two other officers responded to the scene after hearing gunshots and police say Camovic then shot both of those officers in their hands.
All three injured officers are expected to recover.
Camovic was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital.
He is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, robbery, assault of a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.