NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video from the NYPD shows a suspect wanted for arson.

Police say this man is one of three men accused of setting a police vehicle on fire in Brooklyn on May 29, 2020. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Police say he’s one of three men accused of setting a police vehicle on fire in Brooklyn on May 29.

According to police, the suspects used incendiary devices to destroy the vehicle.

No one was inside or hurt.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

