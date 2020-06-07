Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sen. Chuck Schumer says if renters don’t get help soon, there will be a wave of evictions in the city.
The senator is urging Congress to approve $100 billion in rent relief, so hard-hit families can stay in their homes.
“A large percentage of our renters pay more than half their income for rent, so you know they’re going to be kicked out as the rent accumulates,” Schumer said. “So by July — the moratorium started in April — people will have three months of rent due. If they don’t get some help, they’re going to be in huge trouble.”
The state’s eviction moratorium was set to expire June 20, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended it to Aug. 20.