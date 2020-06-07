HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut is planning to enter Phase Two of reopening on June 17.
Gov. Ned Lamont issued rules for the plan Sunday.
Phase 2 includes:
🎪Amusement parks
🏨Hotels
🍽Indoor dining
🎨Indoor museums, zoos, aquariums
📽️Indoor recreation (bowling, movie theaters, etc)
📔Libraries
🌇Outdoor events
💅Personal services (nail salons, tattoo parlors, etc)
🏋️♂️Sports & fitness (gyms, fitness centers, pools)
Certain businesses will be able to open at 50% capacity, including outdoor and indoor dining, gyms, theaters, libraries and indoor recreation.
Hotels and amusement parks can also reopen, but under strict social distancing and sanitizing rules.
People at outdoor events will have to wear masks.
Residents over the age of 65 or anyone with a health condition are still urged to stay home.