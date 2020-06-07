NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio said tomorrow’s Phase One reopening of New York City is a moment “every New Yorker should celebrate as our achievement together.”
De Blasio said Monday will be “a very important day in the history of this city.”
The mayor said there were 72 hospitalizations for suspected coronavirus, 324 people in ICUs, and just 4% of people tested turned up positive for COVID-19.
The mayor said he is taking an “abundance of caution” approach to reopening, even though it is possible the city could potentially reach Phase Two in just two weeks.
“Think about the beginning of July as the target. That’s the safer, smarter way to think about it,” de Blasio said.
The mayor said all decisions about reopening are being governed by what the daily indicators and metrics show.
He said it was not the right time to resume having street fairs and large events.
“That’s hard to achieve if we’re really going to keep a lid on this disease,” he said.
