



Mayor Bill de Blasio has lifted the curfew in New York City.

The curfew was originally set to have its final night tonight starting at and 8 p.m. and expire at 5 a.m. Monday morning, when the city moves into Phase One of reopening.

The curfew was put in effect after looting took place in New York City.

Officials suggested gangs of looters and “outside agitators” were taking advantage of peaceful George Floyd protests to wreak havoc.

“New York City: We are lifting the curfew, effective immediately. Yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city,” de Blasio wrote on Twitter. “Tomorrow we take the first big step to restart. Keep staying safe. Keep looking out for each other.”

The curfew originally was set for 11 p.m-5 a.m. but was expanded to 8 p.m.-5 a.m. due to continued looting and property damage. It included a ban on most vehicular traffic in Manhattan below 96th Street.

The curfew had become in itself a source of tension between protesters and officials.