By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody! After a hot, steamy, and stormy Saturday afternoon, we have a much more comfortable day on tap! Expect bright skies throughout the day with much lower humidity.
Temps will top off in the upper 70s, much closer to seasonable. It’ll be a great day to spend outdoors, whether out in the countryside or at the shores!
Our weather will pretty much repeat itself Monday with beautiful, sunny, dry conditions as temps once again reach the upper 70s.
Things warm up into the low 80s for midweek with slightly more humidity, but it looks like we stay dry until Thursday when a chance for thunderstorms returns. Until then, enjoy the sunshine!