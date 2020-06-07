Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
As promised today was a glorious finish to the weekend – bright skies, no storms, and absolutely no humidity. Expect generally clear skies through the night with temps bottoming out around 60 here in NYC, with temps closer to 50 for the outlying ‘burbs.
Tomorrow will be another beautiful late spring day as skies stay bright & dry, and temps reach the upper 70s with low humidity. Tuesday will be even warmer with temps in the low 80s, but the humidity will start to creep up a bit.
Wednesday is a day of change as more clouds move in and we start to really feel the humidity. Temps will be in the low-mid 80s for the rest of the week with showers and thunderstorms expected Thursday into Friday.