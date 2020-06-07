ROAD TO RECOVERYNew York City Enters Phase One Of Reopening Monday
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a round of applause Sunday outside a hospital in the Bronx for an NYPD officer who was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

A New York City police sergeant was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Bronx. (Credit: KalixxBianca/Twitter)

Sgt. William Maher was greeted by dozens of officers as he left Lincoln Hospital.

On Tuesday, video caught the moment he was hit by a car driven by suspected burglars fleeing the scene.

Maher was responding to a reported break-in at a pawn shop around 1 a.m. in the Mount Eden section.

Police say two suspects were arrested Friday in South Carolina.

