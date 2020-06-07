Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a round of applause Sunday outside a hospital in the Bronx for an NYPD officer who was struck by a hit-and-run driver.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a round of applause Sunday outside a hospital in the Bronx for an NYPD officer who was struck by a hit-and-run driver.
Sgt. William Maher was greeted by dozens of officers as he left Lincoln Hospital.
On Tuesday, video caught the moment he was hit by a car driven by suspected burglars fleeing the scene.
Maher was responding to a reported break-in at a pawn shop around 1 a.m. in the Mount Eden section.
Police say two suspects were arrested Friday in South Carolina.